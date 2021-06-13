Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Tribulations I faced made me sing Oniduro Mi — Adelegan
The Punch  - Nigerian gospel artiste, Evangelist Toluwalase Adelegan, in an exclusive chat with The PUNCH, stated that she was inspired to write and sing ‘Oniduro Mi’ as far back as 2016 due to the tribulations she was facing at the time.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

