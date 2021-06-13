Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osinbajo applauds ex-minister’s humanitarian initiative for orphans, others
News photo Prompt News  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has commended former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, over her efforts to reach out to orphans, vulnerable children and less privileged people.

