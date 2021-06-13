Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gbajabiamila is one of Nigeria's most successful politicians, says Osinbajo
News photo The Cable  - Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, as one of the most resilient and resourceful politicians in the country.

