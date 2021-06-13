Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing
The Cable
- The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says tax defaulters instituting legal cases will pay 50 percent of the assessed amount
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount before court hearing - FIRS
Biz Watch Nigeria:
Tax Defaulters To Pay 50 percent Of Disputed Amount Ahead Of Hearing - FIRS
Nigerian Eye:
Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing -FIRS
The Nigeria Lawyer:
50% Of Disputed Tax Amount To Be Paid Into Court Account
Prompt News:
Tax Defaulters to Pay 50% of Disputed Amount into Court Account – FIRS
Republican Nigeria:
50% of disputed tax amount to be paid into court account
Within Nigeria:
Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court before hearing
Global Village Extra:
Tax Defaulters To Pay 50% Of Disposed Amount Before Court Hearing
More Picks
1
Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
7 hours ago
3
UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths -
This Day,
12 hours ago
4
‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
6 hours ago
10
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...