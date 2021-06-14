Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Deep Blue Project: Taking The Fight To The Pirates
News photo Leadership  - passing day as a nation, it becomes more apparent that we have too much on our plate.

15 hours ago
Deep blue project: Taking the fight to the pirates The Cable:
Deep Blue Project: Taking the fight to pirates, By Dakuku Peterside Premium Times:
Deep Blue Project: Taking the Fight to the Pirates - Dakuku Peterside The News Guru:
Deep Blue Project: Taking The Fight To The Pirates, By Dakuku Peterside The New Diplomat:
1 Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 7 hours ago
3 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 ‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 6 hours ago
10 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
