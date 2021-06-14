Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


With N800 Billion Extra Budget, No Excuse For Nigerian Military, says Ndume
News photo Diamond Celebrities  - With N800 billion proposed as supplementary budget for defence, the military has no excuse not to decisively prosecute the war against insurgency and rid the country of all forms of criminality, Senate Committee on Army Chairman Ali Ndume said yesterday ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

With N800b Extra Budget, No Excuse For Military, Says Ndume The Nigeria Lawyer:
With N800b Extra Budget, No Excuse For Military, Says Ndume
With N800b extra budget, no excuse for military, says Ndume Republican Nigeria:
With N800b extra budget, no excuse for military, says Ndume
No More Excuse Not To Defeat Insurgents, Ndume Tells Military Naija News:
No More Excuse Not To Defeat Insurgents, Ndume Tells Military
Ndume To Military: You Have No Excuse Not To Defeat Insurgents Anaedo Online:
Ndume To Military: You Have No Excuse Not To Defeat Insurgents


   More Picks
1 Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 7 hours ago
3 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 ‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 6 hours ago
10 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info