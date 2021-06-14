SHAMEFUL: University Of Nigeria (UNN) Awards N1,000 ($2) To Best Graduating Students As Prizes During 49th Convocation















Emotions ran wild at the 49th convocation of the University of Nigeria, Enugu State, last Thursday when the university awarded N1000 and N1500 to its best graduating students in ... Sahara Reporters - University of Nigeria



