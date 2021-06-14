Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

SHAMEFUL: University Of Nigeria (UNN) Awards N1,000 ($2) To Best Graduating Students As Prizes During 49th Convocation
Emotions ran wild at the 49th convocation of the University of Nigeria, Enugu State, last Thursday when the university awarded N1000 and N1500 to its best graduating students in ...

