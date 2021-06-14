Your appearance at June 12 protest mischievous, a distraction – SPN fires Makinde Daily Post - Oyo State chapter of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) has condemned the action of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his appearance at the recent June 12 protest in Ibadan. DAILY POST reports that some youths and other angry Nigerians had on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%