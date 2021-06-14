Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Your appearance at June 12 protest mischievous, a distraction – SPN fires Makinde
Daily Post  - Oyo State chapter of Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN) has condemned the action of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over his appearance at the recent June 12 protest in Ibadan. DAILY POST reports that some youths and other angry Nigerians had on ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

SPN slams Makinde, condemns appearance at June 12 protest PM News:
SPN slams Makinde, condemns appearance at June 12 protest
“It is our belief that Governor Makinde’s appearance at the protest was never genuine”- Socialist Party of Nigeria Oyo Gist:
“It is our belief that Governor Makinde’s appearance at the protest was never genuine”- Socialist Party of Nigeria
June 12: Your appearance at protest mischievous, a distraction – SPN attacks Makinde Nigerian Eye:
June 12: Your appearance at protest mischievous, a distraction – SPN attacks Makinde
June 12: Gov Makinde under fire for ‘joining protest against Buhari’ Within Nigeria:
June 12: Gov Makinde under fire for ‘joining protest against Buhari’
Gov Makinde under fire over appearance at June 12 protest ground Republican Nigeria:
Gov Makinde under fire over appearance at June 12 protest ground
Your Presence at June 12 Protest, Mischievous, Deceptive — SPN Tells Makinde Inside Oyo:
Your Presence at June 12 Protest, Mischievous, Deceptive — SPN Tells Makinde


   More Picks
1 Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 7 hours ago
3 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 ‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 6 hours ago
10 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info