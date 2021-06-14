Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bauchi cholera death toll rises to 37, as 17 die in one day
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Seventeen fresh deaths have been recorded in one day as a cholera outbreak in Bauchi State continues to ravage the state, bringing the number of recorded deaths to 37, the state Ministry of Health has announced.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Death toll from Cholera outbreak rises to 37 in Bauchi Nigerian Tribune:
Death toll from Cholera outbreak rises to 37 in Bauchi
Cholera death toll hits 37 in Bauchi Daily Post:
Cholera death toll hits 37 in Bauchi
Cholera Death Toll Hits 37 In Bauchi Independent:
Cholera Death Toll Hits 37 In Bauchi
37 dead from Bauchi Cholera outbreak PM News:
37 dead from Bauchi Cholera outbreak
Cholera Kills 17 In One Day In Bauchi As Death Toll Rises To 37 Abia Pulse News:
Cholera Kills 17 In One Day In Bauchi As Death Toll Rises To 37
Death toll from Cholera outbreak rises to 37 in Bauchi Republican Nigeria:
Death toll from Cholera outbreak rises to 37 in Bauchi
37 dead from Bauchi Cholera outbreak | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
37 dead from Bauchi Cholera outbreak | Ladun Liadi's Blog 37 dead from Bauchi Cholera outbreak


   More Picks
1 Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 7 hours ago
3 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 ‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 6 hours ago
10 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info