News at a Glance
NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female)
Nigerian Entertainment Today
- Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade, five of the most prominent female acts in the Nigerian music industry, go toe-to-toe for the coveted award of Most Popular…
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
More Picks
1
Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
7 hours ago
3
UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths -
This Day,
12 hours ago
4
‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
6 hours ago
10
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
