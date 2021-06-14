Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records lowest infection figure in more than one year
News photo The Eagle Online  - The NCDC in an update posted on its website on Monday morning, said the new infections had raised the country’s total infection tally to 167,066.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year The Guardian:
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year
COVID-19: Again, Nigeria records lowest infection figure in more than a year Premium Times:
COVID-19: Again, Nigeria records lowest infection figure in more than a year
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year The Herald:
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year News Verge:
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year
Nigeria records lowest COVID-19 cases in 12 months PM News:
Nigeria records lowest COVID-19 cases in 12 months
COVID-19: NCDC Records Lowest Infection Figure In More Than 1 Year The Street Journal:
COVID-19: NCDC Records Lowest Infection Figure In More Than 1 Year
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year The News Guru:
COVID-19: NCDC records lowest infection figure in more than 1 year


   More Picks
1 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 21 hours ago
2 Bobrisky finally opens up on why she had to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance her butt - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
3 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 15 hours ago
4 'They want me to drink water used in bathing my husband’s corpse’ – Widow - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 I’m nobody’s mate, I sign eight-figure deals – Tacha tells Nigerians - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News, 12 hours ago
9 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info