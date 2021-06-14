Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi
News photo Naija News  - Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, has said President Muhammadu Buhari did not suspend the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) MD Hadiza Bala Usman. Speaking with ARISE TV, the former Rivers governor said Bala Usman was only asked to step ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi: I am not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension The Cable:
Amaechi: I am not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension
I‘m not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension – Amaechi The Herald:
I‘m not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension – Amaechi
Amaechi: Hadiza Bala not suspended, but asked to step aside PM News:
Amaechi: Hadiza Bala not suspended, but asked to step aside
I’m Not Aware Of Bala Usman’s Suspension As NPA MD – Amaechi News Break:
I’m Not Aware Of Bala Usman’s Suspension As NPA MD – Amaechi
‘I’m not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension’ – Amaechi claims News Wire NGR:
‘I’m not aware of Hadiza Bala Usman’s suspension’ – Amaechi claims
MD Bala Usman: Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA – Amaechi Anaedo Online:
MD Bala Usman: Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA – Amaechi
Amaechi speaks on Hadiza Usman’s suspension, says he’s not aware Within Nigeria:
Amaechi speaks on Hadiza Usman’s suspension, says he’s not aware
Amaechi: Hadiza Bala not suspended, but asked to step aside See Naija:
Amaechi: Hadiza Bala not suspended, but asked to step aside
Amaechi opens up on Hadiza Bala’s suspension National Daily:
Amaechi opens up on Hadiza Bala’s suspension


   More Picks
1 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 21 hours ago
2 Bobrisky finally opens up on why she had to undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance her butt - Gist Reel, 12 hours ago
3 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 15 hours ago
4 'They want me to drink water used in bathing my husband’s corpse’ – Widow - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 I’m nobody’s mate, I sign eight-figure deals – Tacha tells Nigerians - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
8 Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News, 12 hours ago
9 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info