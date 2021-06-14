Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


There is nothing like grazing routes or grazing reserve law - Senate Spokesperson replies President Buhari
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Spokesperson of the Nigerian senate, Ajibola Bashiru has said that there are no grazing routes or grazing reserve law in the laws of the federation of Nigeria. Bashiru who was responding to President Buhari's directive for reactivation of grazing ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Senate spokesman: There's no grazing-route law -- Buhari not getting right legal advice
There is nothing like grazing routes or grazing reserve law – Senate Spokesperson replies President Buhari My Celebrity & I:
There is nothing like grazing routes or grazing reserve law – Senate Spokesperson replies President Buhari
There Is Nothing Like Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Sen. Ajibola Bashiru KOKO TV Nigeria:
There Is Nothing Like Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Sen. Ajibola Bashiru
There Is No Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Senate Spokesperson Replies President Buhari Naija on Point:
There Is No Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Senate Spokesperson Replies President Buhari
There Is No Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Senate Spokesperson Replies President Buhari Newzandar News:
There Is No Grazing Routes Or Grazing Reserve Law – Senate Spokesperson Replies President Buhari
No Federal Grazing Route Law in Nigeria, Senate Spokesman Faults President Buhari DNL Legal and Style:
No Federal Grazing Route Law in Nigeria, Senate Spokesman Faults President Buhari


   More Picks
1 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
2 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria loses over N100b yearly to tax related corruption, says anti-graft group - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 PDP receives Ayade's ex-aides who refused decamping to APC - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: No better youth to lead Nigeria than Yahaya Bello - Mikel Obi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info