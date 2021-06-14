Post News
News at a Glance
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, threw shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi.
Last week, Tope at a church programme faulted the song, Oniduro
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
#Oniduromi Challenge Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Blast Gospel Artiste, Tope Alabi For Condemning Alaseyori's Song
Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi (video)
My Celebrity & I:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi
Lailas News:
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is epic (Video)
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi After She Condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s Song, Oniduromi
Luci Post:
Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is Epic (Video)
Gidi Feed:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi. Cc @Gidi_Traffic
Ladun Liadi Blog:
@ladunliadi shared a video on Instagram: “Oniduromi controvery: Lanre Teriba shades Tope Alabi #yinkaalaseyori #oniduromi” • Jun 14, 2021 at 2:42pm UTC
Gbextra Online Portal:
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s Reaction Is Epic (Video)
Kemi Filani Blog:
Oniduromi: Adeyinka Alaseyori's reaction after Gospel artiste Lanre Teriba threw shade at Tope Alabi sparks outrage (video) - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
2
NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) -
Nigerian Entertainment Today,
7 hours ago
3
UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths -
This Day,
12 hours ago
4
‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim -
The Cable,
20 hours ago
5
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
7
FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
8
NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
6 hours ago
10
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
