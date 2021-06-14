Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, threw shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi.

 

Last week, Tope at a church programme faulted the song, Oniduro

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sahara Reporters:
#Oniduromi Challenge Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Blast Gospel Artiste, Tope Alabi For Condemning Alaseyori's Song
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi (video) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi (video)
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi My Celebrity & I:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s song, Oniduromi
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is epic (Video) Lailas News:
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is epic (Video)
Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi After She Condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s Song, Oniduromi KOKO TV Nigeria:
Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi After She Condemned Yinka Alaseyori’s Song, Oniduromi
Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is Epic (Video) Luci Post:
Lanre Teriba throws shade at Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s reaction is Epic (Video)
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori Gidi Feed:
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi. Cc @Gidi_Traffic
@ladunliadi shared a video on Instagram: “Oniduromi controvery: Lanre Teriba shades Tope Alabi #yinkaalaseyori #oniduromi” • Jun 14, 2021 at 2:42pm UTC Ladun Liadi Blog:
@ladunliadi shared a video on Instagram: “Oniduromi controvery: Lanre Teriba shades Tope Alabi #yinkaalaseyori #oniduromi” • Jun 14, 2021 at 2:42pm UTC
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s Reaction Is Epic (Video) Gbextra Online Portal:
#Oniduromi: Lanre Teriba Throws Shade At Tope Alabi, Adeyinka Alaseyori’s Reaction Is Epic (Video)
Oniduromi: Adeyinka Alaseyori Kemi Filani Blog:
Oniduromi: Adeyinka Alaseyori's reaction after Gospel artiste Lanre Teriba threw shade at Tope Alabi sparks outrage (video) - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Police recover N1.3m from suspected kidnappers in Abuja - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
2 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 7 hours ago
3 UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, Determined to Help Nigerian Youths - This Day, 12 hours ago
4 ‘Biafra is a business now’ — Asari Dokubo hits back at Nnamdi Kanu over N20m settlement claim - The Cable, 20 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 FIRS: Tax defaulters to pay 50% of disputed amount into court account before hearing - The Cable, 18 hours ago
8 NCC boss, Danbatta seeks stakeholders’ support for ubiquitous ICT adoption - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Road accident in Jigawa claims 2 lives — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 6 hours ago
10 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info