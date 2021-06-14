Anambra governorship: We stand on zoning – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The post Anambra governorship: We stand on ... Prompt News - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reaffirmed its support for zoning of Anambra governorship seat. The Vice-President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogenere, [...]The post Anambra governorship: We stand on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%