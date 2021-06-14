Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tony Okowa elected AFN president
News photo The Cable  - Tonoboh Tony Okowa has emerged as the president of Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AFN Congress elects Okowa president The Nation:
AFN Congress elects Okowa president
Okowa Emerges New AFN President Complete Sports:
Okowa Emerges New AFN President
Okowa elected new AFN President, as another faction re-elects Gusau Prompt News:
Okowa elected new AFN President, as another faction re-elects Gusau
AFN elects Okowa as new President PM News:
AFN elects Okowa as new President
AFN elects Okowa as new President See Naija:
AFN elects Okowa as new President


   More Picks
1 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
9 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info