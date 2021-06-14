Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

COVID-19: Japan Gives UNICEF $39m For Nigeria’s Vaccine Cold Chains, Others
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – The government of Japan has announced that it will provide approximately US$39 million in emergency funds to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for the development of vaccine cold chains in Nigeria and 31 countries in Africa and Latin ...

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

