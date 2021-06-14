Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Election: PDP Governors hold strategic meeting in Uyo
Daily Times  - State governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have converged on Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to stategise on how to dethrone the governing All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting In Uyo Information Nigeria:
PDP Governors Hold Strategic Meeting In Uyo
PDP Governors Meet In Uyo, Akwa Ibom Hope for Nigeria:
PDP Governors Meet In Uyo, Akwa Ibom
PDP governors meet behind closed doors PM News:
PDP governors meet behind closed doors
PDP governors meet behind closed doors Nigerian Eye:
PDP governors meet behind closed doors
PDP governors meet behind closed doors See Naija:
PDP governors meet behind closed doors


   More Picks
1 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
9 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info