Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka

Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka has said that Nigeria may not witness another Democracy day as one nation if the system of ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria on the verge of suicide, may not celebrate another Democracy Day – Soyinka Daily Times:
Nigeria on the verge of suicide, may not celebrate another Democracy Day – Soyinka
Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day, says Soyinka The Punch:
Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day, says Soyinka
Nigeria may disintegrate if - Soyinka The Sun:
Nigeria may disintegrate if - Soyinka
Soyinka Tells Buhari, Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day Independent:
Soyinka Tells Buhari, Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day
Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day PM News:
Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day
The Citizen:
Nigeria may disintegrate if… – Soyinka
Nigeria may not see another Democracy Day if Buhari fails to listen – Soyinka The News Guru:
Nigeria may not see another Democracy Day if Buhari fails to listen – Soyinka
Soyinka: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day News Wire NGR:
Soyinka: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day
Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day, says Prof. Soyinka Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day, says Prof. Soyinka
Why Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day – Soyinka Reveals Nigeria Breaking News:
Why Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day – Soyinka Reveals
“Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day” - Soyinka Ono Bello:
“Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day” - Soyinka
Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day See Naija:
Soyinka to Buhari: Nigeria may not celebrate another Democracy Day
Another Democracy Day May Not Come To Existence In Nigeria – Soyinka Anaedo Online:
Another Democracy Day May Not Come To Existence In Nigeria – Soyinka
Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day - Soyinka | Nigeria News Naija News:
Nigeria May Not Celebrate Another Democracy Day - Soyinka | Nigeria News


   More Picks
1 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
9 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info