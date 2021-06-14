Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Lalong condemns killings in Plateau, urges residents to increase surveillance
Daily Times  - Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has condemned the killing of 12 people at Kashe (Sabon Layi) community in Kuru District of Jos South Local Government of the state.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

