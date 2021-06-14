Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mikel Trends Negatively for Endorsing Yahaya Bello as ‘Best Youth to be President’
News photo The Breaking Times  - Mikel Obi, a former Captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has drawn the ire of Nigerians for saying that Yahaya Bello was the best qualified youth to be President of Nigeria. Mikel further pledged support for Bello’s political aspirations, adding that ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi visits Nigerian governor ahead of 2023 presidential elections Legit:
Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi visits Nigerian governor ahead of 2023 presidential elections
PHOTOS: Former Eagles Captain Mikel Obi Visits Yahaya Bello The Punch:
PHOTOS: Former Eagles Captain Mikel Obi Visits Yahaya Bello
Mikel Obi Promises To Support Gov Yahya Bello’s Presidency Bid Naija Loaded:
Mikel Obi Promises To Support Gov Yahya Bello’s Presidency Bid
Mikel Obi under fire for supporting Yahaya Bello for Presidency Oyo Gist:
Mikel Obi under fire for supporting Yahaya Bello for Presidency
2023: ‘Thunder Fire You’, Nigerians Blast Mikel Obi For Endorsing Yahaya Bello News Break:
2023: ‘Thunder Fire You’, Nigerians Blast Mikel Obi For Endorsing Yahaya Bello


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
2 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 1 day ago
4 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 10 hours ago
6 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage - Correct NG, 4 hours ago
10 ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info