Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger community
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger community

Five persons have been reportedly killed while 10 other persons were abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits at Madaka ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

18 Killed In Plateau, Anambra Leadership:
18 Killed In Plateau, Anambra
Gunmen kill 12 persons in Kuru district, Plateau Vanguard News:
Gunmen kill 12 persons in Kuru district, Plateau
Gunmen Kill 12 Persons in Plateau, Federal Lawmaker Laments Signal:
Gunmen Kill 12 Persons in Plateau, Federal Lawmaker Laments
Lawmaker laments killing of 12 persons by gunmen in Plateau Pulse Nigeria:
Lawmaker laments killing of 12 persons by gunmen in Plateau
Gunmen Kill 12 Persons In Kuru District, Plateau The Street Journal:
Gunmen Kill 12 Persons In Kuru District, Plateau


   More Picks
1 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
2 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria loses over N100b yearly to tax related corruption, says anti-graft group - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 PDP receives Ayade's ex-aides who refused decamping to APC - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: No better youth to lead Nigeria than Yahaya Bello - Mikel Obi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info