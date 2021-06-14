Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger community

Five persons killed, two injured, 10 others kidnapped by armed bandits in Niger community



Five persons have been reportedly killed while 10 other persons were abducted by gunmen suspected to be armed bandits at Madaka ...



