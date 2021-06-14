Ebonyi people have no land for ranching, says Umahi

|
1
NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today,
22 hours ago
2
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
4
Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria loses over N100b yearly to tax related corruption, says anti-graft group - News Diary Online,
17 hours ago
6
Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News,
19 hours ago
7
G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
8
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
9
PDP receives Ayade's ex-aides who refused decamping to APC - The News Guru,
11 hours ago
10
2023 Presidency: No better youth to lead Nigeria than Yahaya Bello - Mikel Obi - Daily Post,
14 hours ago