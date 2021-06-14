Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Igbos Will Feel Less Marginalized If They Produce Next President – Ngige
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿ Perceived feelings of marginalization in the Southeast will be largely assuaged if the region produces Nigeria’s next president. This is the view of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige. He, however, told Channels Television’s Ladi ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Igbo The Punch:
Igbo'll feel less marginalised if they produce next president, says Ngige
2023: Igbo Will Feel Less Marginalised If They Produce Next President – Ngige News Break:
2023: Igbo Will Feel Less Marginalised If They Produce Next President – Ngige
Igbo’ll feel less marginalised if they produce next president, says Ngige Nigerian Eye:
Igbo’ll feel less marginalised if they produce next president, says Ngige
Igbos Will Feel Less Marginalized If South East Produce Next President – Ngige Naija News:
Igbos Will Feel Less Marginalized If South East Produce Next President – Ngige
2023: Igbos Will Feel Less Marginalized If South East Produce Next President – Ngige Anaedo Online:
2023: Igbos Will Feel Less Marginalized If South East Produce Next President – Ngige


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
2 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 1 day ago
4 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 10 hours ago
6 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage - Correct NG, 4 hours ago
10 ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info