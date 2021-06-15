Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing a dinner party after reuniting
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured kissing in public for the first time since they reignited their romance earlier this.
Ben, 48, and J.Lo, 51, seemed to be absolu
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Jennifer Lopez kisses Ben Affleck in public after split from Rodriguez
Oyo Gist:
Singer, Jennifer Lopez kisses Ben Affleck in public after splitting with Alex Rodriguez
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Kiss During Romantic Dinner Date In Malibu
The News Guru:
Amazing! Jennifer Lopez kisses Ben Affleck in public after split from Rodriguez
Monte Oz Live:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing at dinner party after reuniting
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss at dinner in PDA-packed photos | Ladun Liadi's Blog Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss at dinner in PDA-packed photos
See Naija:
Jennifer Lopez kisses Ben Affleck in public after split from Rodriguez
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
2
TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu -
The Punch,
1 day ago
4
I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
6
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage -
Correct NG,
4 hours ago
10
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
5 hours ago
