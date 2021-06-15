Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lionel Messi admits he fears contracting Covid-19 while on international duty with Argentina
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Argentina striker, Lionel Messi has confessed that he fears about contracting COVID-19 while on international duty for the Copa America amid increasing cases of infections among rival teams.

&n

37 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19 Daily Post:
Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19
Messi frustrated after Argentina draw with Chile at Copa America The Guardian:
Messi frustrated after Argentina draw with Chile at Copa America
Lionel Messi Expresses Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus (See What He Said) Naija Loaded:
Lionel Messi Expresses Fear Of Contracting Coronavirus (See What He Said)
Messi frustrated after Argentina draw with Chile at Copa America The Street Journal:
Messi frustrated after Argentina draw with Chile at Copa America
Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19 Nigerian Eye:
Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19
Copa America: Messi scores stunner against Chile The News Guru:
Copa America: Messi scores stunner against Chile
Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19 See Naija:
Copa America 2021: Messi expresses fear of contracting COVID-19


   More Picks
1 NET Honours 2021: Tiwa Savage, Waje, Seyi Shay, Simi and Yemi Alade Nominated for Most Popular Musician (Female) - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 22 hours ago
2 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Biafra, Oduduwa Have Formed Joint Force To Protect Southern Nigeria, Vowed 'To Die Together' —IPOB Spokesman - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria loses over N100b yearly to tax related corruption, says anti-graft group - News Diary Online, 17 hours ago
6 Buhari Did Not Suspend NPA MD Bala Usman – Amaechi - Naija News, 19 hours ago
7 G7 Countries pledge to end fuel and diesel consumption by 2030 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 PDP receives Ayade's ex-aides who refused decamping to APC - The News Guru, 11 hours ago
10 2023 Presidency: No better youth to lead Nigeria than Yahaya Bello - Mikel Obi - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info