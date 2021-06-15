Post News
News at a Glance
Actress Tonto Dikeh gives 7 women IVF treatment to honour ex-beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog
- Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has joined other Nigerians and the family of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo to celebrate one-year remembrance of his wife and
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"Keep resting Ma'am... I am grateful for the love you wanted to give me" - Tonto Dikeh eulogizes late beauty-Queen, Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo
The Will:
Tonto Dikeh Sponsors IVF For 7 Women In Honour Of Late Ibidun Ighodalo
Pulse Nigeria:
Tonto Dikeh says she sponsored IVF treatments for 7 women in honour of the late Ibidun Ighodalo
KOKO TV Nigeria:
I Gave 7 Women IVF Treatment In Your Honour – Tonto Dikeh Mourns Ibiduni Ighodalo On Her 1 Year Remebrance
EE Live:
Tonto Dikeh sponsors IVF treatments in honour of late Ibidun Ighodalo
iBrand TV:
See What Tonto Dikeh Did To Honour Late Ibidun Ighodalo
Naija Parrot:
“Keep resting Ma’am… I am grateful for the love you wanted to give me” – Tonto Dikeh eulogizes late beauty-Queen, Ibidun Ituah-Ighodalo
1st for Credible News:
Tonto Dikeh reveals how she paid tribute to late Ibidun Ighodalo
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
2
TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu -
The Punch,
1 day ago
4
I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
6
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage -
Correct NG,
4 hours ago
10
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
5 hours ago
