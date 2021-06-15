Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Copa America: Messi scores free-kick as Chile force Argentina to draw
Premium Times
- Lionel Messi scored his 57th free kick as he surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo free kick record.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Messi frustrated as Chile hold Argentina at Copa America
Daily Post:
Messi overtakes Ronaldo to become highest scorer of free kicks
Daily Times:
Copa America: Messi’s Argentina draws 1-1 with Chile
The Will:
Messi And The Labour For National Glory Over Argentina’s 1-1 Draw With Chile
Global Village Extra:
COPA AMERICA: Messi Frustrated After Chile Holds Argentina To Draw
Infotrust News:
Messi Frustrated As Chile Hold Argentina At Copa America
More Picks
1
Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
6 hours ago
5
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Adamu Garba: Controversies surrounding Google's removal of Crowwe app on play store (Screenshots) -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
This Is Shocking! See The Amount Buhari Regime Has Borrowed From China In Six Years -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...