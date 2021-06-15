Covid-19: World Bank, AU Partner to Deploy 400m Vaccine Doses in Africa Prompt News - By Tony Obiechina, Abuja The President of the World Bank, Mr David Malpass, and his senior management team comprised of Dr Axel van Trotsenburg and Dr Makhtar Diop met with the African Union’s COVID-19 Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to discuss ...



News Credibility Score: 99%