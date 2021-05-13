Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari
Daily Post
- Chief Edwin Clark, South-South Leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has no power to impose open grazing on State governments.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states —PANDEF
Daily Times:
Clark tells Buhari: You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments
Naija Loaded:
You Lack The Capacity To Impose Open Grazing On All State Government – Edwin Clark Attack Buhari
Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states —Clark
News Break:
Buhari Not Constitutionally Empowered To Impose Open Grazing On States - PANDEF
The Citizen:
Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states — PANDEF
The Breaking Times:
Buhari a Constitutional Illiterate, Lacks Powers to Enforce Grazing – Clark
Affairs TV:
Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states —PANDEF
Naija News:
You’ve No Power To Impose Open Grazing – Clark Tells Buhari
Global Village Extra:
You Don't Have Authority To Impose Open Grazing On State Govt - Clark
More Picks
1
Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
4
165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
6 hours ago
5
Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Adamu Garba: Controversies surrounding Google's removal of Crowwe app on play store (Screenshots) -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
8
Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
9
I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
This Is Shocking! See The Amount Buhari Regime Has Borrowed From China In Six Years -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...