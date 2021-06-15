Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari’s Administration Has Worsened Nigeria’s Problems Without Any Potential Solutions At Hand – Cardinal Okogie
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Former Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Diocese, Cardinal Anthony Olubunmi Okogie, finally speaks on the state of the nation, as he slams President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration accusing it of making Nigeria’s economically and political situation worse ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

1 Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Adamu Garba: Controversies surrounding Google's removal of Crowwe app on play store (Screenshots) - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 This Is Shocking! See The Amount Buhari Regime Has Borrowed From China In Six Years - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
