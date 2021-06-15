Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

This Is Shocking! See The Amount Buhari Regime Has Borrowed From China In Six Years
News photo Naija Loaded  - The President Buhari’s administration has borrowed $2.02bn as loans from China from 2015, data obtained from the Debt Management Office on Monday showed.

