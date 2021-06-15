Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bakassi-like security outfit storms Anambra, kills six suspected criminals
News photo Daily Post  - A new security outfit has emerged in Anambra State to help other security agencies rid the state of cultist and other criminal elements The "Bakassi-like"

1 Nigeria may not witness another Democracy Day if it does not restructure ― Wole Soyinka - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 19 hours ago
4 165bn NPA Fraud: ‘I Am Not Aware That I Suspended Hadiza Bala Usman’ – Rotimi Amaechi - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
5 Gospel artiste, Lanre Teriba, throws shade at Tope Alabi after she condemned Yinka Alaseyori's song, Oniduromi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 'I want to understand what happened to me' - Christian Eriksen releases first public statement since cardiac arrest - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Adamu Garba: Controversies surrounding Google's removal of Crowwe app on play store (Screenshots) - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
8 Ex-Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resurfaces years after her resignation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
9 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 This Is Shocking! See The Amount Buhari Regime Has Borrowed From China In Six Years - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
