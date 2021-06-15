Post News
News at a Glance
Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession
The Herald
- A Philippine Web designer has named his baby “Hypertext Markup Language” because he wanted to pay tribute to his profession.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Web designer names his son HTML in honour of his profession
Lailas News:
Web designer names son HTML in honour of profession
Naija Diary:
Web Designer Names His Newborn Son “HTML” In Honour Of His Profession (Photos)
Nigeria Newspaper:
Web Designer Names His Baby HTML In Respect Of His Profession
Screen Gist:
Web Designer Names His Son HTML In Honour Of His Profession
Luci Post:
Web designer names his son HTML in honour of his Profession
Naija News:
Web Designer Names His Son ‘HTML’ In Honor Of His Profession
Naija Parrot:
Web designer names his son HTML in honour of his profession
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
2
Actress Tonto Dikeh gives 7 women IVF treatment to honour ex-beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Buhari Is A Willing Horse That Nigerians Want To Ride To Death – Ngige -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
5
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
7
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
8
Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
9
Abati: Our interview with Buhari proved he's in charge -- he knows what's going on -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
10
Governors have exercised powers beyond what constitution envisaged for them -Ita Enang -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
