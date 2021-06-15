Ahmed Musa expresses his disappointment over crowd troubles in the Nigeria Professional Football League Linda Ikeji Blog - Super Eagles captain and Kano Pillars striker, Ahmed Musa, has expressed his disappointment over crowd troubles in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).The NPFL match-day 27 match between Kano Pillars and Akwa United was disrupted at the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%