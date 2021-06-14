Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation
Vanguard News
- The Chief Executive Officer, IPI Group, Adamu Garba, says he asked Google to take down his social media platform, Crowwe App, from Google Playstore because he…
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Google reportedly removes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app from Playstore
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Google Deletes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe App From Play Store
Osmek News:
Google deletes Crowwe app owned by Adamu Garba from Play Store
Naija Diary:
Weird Reactions As Google Deletes Adamu Garba’s Crowwe App From The Play Store
Global Village Extra:
Why Google Deleted My Crowwe App — Adamu Garba
Within Nigeria:
Adamu Garba’s Crowwe app deleted from Android Play Store
Salone:
Google Deletes Adamu Garba’s “App” From PlayStore
1st for Credible News:
Adamu Garba Crowwe App deleted from Playstore to delight of Twitter users
Newzandar News:
Adamu Garba Reacts To Google Deleting His Crowwe App – Claims It’s Fake News
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
11 hours ago
2
Actress Tonto Dikeh gives 7 women IVF treatment to honour ex-beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Buhari Is A Willing Horse That Nigerians Want To Ride To Death – Ngige -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
15 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
14 hours ago
5
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
7
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
10 hours ago
8
Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession -
The Herald,
10 hours ago
9
Abati: Our interview with Buhari proved he's in charge -- he knows what's going on -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
10
Governors have exercised powers beyond what constitution envisaged for them -Ita Enang -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
