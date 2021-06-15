Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage
News photo Correct NG  - A Nigerian man, Justice Ondaipe and his wife, have welcomed a set of twins after over two decades of waiting for the fruit of the womb. The wife gave birth to a boy and a girl after 21 years of marriage.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Only God! Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Marriage (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Only God! Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Marriage (Photo)
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage (Photos) Miss Petite Nigeria Blog:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage (Photos)
PHOTO: Couple welcomes twins after 21 years of marriage | Gist | herald.ng The Herald:
PHOTO: Couple welcomes twins after 21 years of marriage | Gist | herald.ng
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins after 21 Years of Marriage My Celebrity & I:
Nigerian Couple Welcome Twins after 21 Years of Marriage
Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage Newzandar News:
Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage
Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Marriage Mojidelano:
Couple Welcome Twins After 21 Years Of Marriage
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage (Photos) Nesco Media:
Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
2 TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu - The Punch, 1 day ago
4 I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
5 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 10 hours ago
6 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
9 Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage - Correct NG, 4 hours ago
10 ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board - News Diary Online, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info