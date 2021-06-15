Post News
News at a Glance
Dangote understands Nigeria better than some politicians – Gov. Mohammed
News Diary Online
- Gov. Mohammed of Bauchi State, on Tuesday, said Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the president of Dangote Group, understood Nigerians better than some politicians in the state. [...]
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Bala Mohammed: Dangote understands Nigerians better than most politicians
National Accord:
Dangote understands Nigeria better than some politicians – Gov. Mohammed
Daily Nigerian:
‘Dangote understands Nigerians better than some politicians’
News Break:
Dangote Understands Nigerians Better Than Some Politicians - Bauchi Gov
Pulse Nigeria:
Dangote understands Nigeria better than some politicians– Gov Mohammed
Naija News:
Most Politicians Don't Understand Nigeria Like Dangote - Bala Moh'd | Nigeria News
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
2
TB Joshua's church announces his funeral arrangements, reveals he will be buried in the church premises -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
3
Interviews: Some people disappointed to have seen Buhari ‘real life’ –Garba Shehu -
The Punch,
1 day ago
4
I'm not retiring from politics like Masari, I will be active even beyond 2023 - Ganduje -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
5
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
10 hours ago
6
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Fani-Kayode reacts as Nigerian Army begs Boko Haram, ISWAP for reconciliation -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
8
JUSUN commends Ngige for support during strike -
The Guardian,
21 hours ago
9
Double blessing as Nigerian couple welcome twins after 21 years of marriage -
Correct NG,
4 hours ago
10
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
5 hours ago
One moment please...