Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Premier League Fixtures Set To Be Released Wednesday
Complete Sports  - Premier League fixtures will be released at 9am on Wednesday ahead of what promises to be another captivating campaign in England's top flight

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2021/2022 EPL fixtures released Daily Post:
2021/2022 EPL fixtures released
2021/2022 EPL fixtures released Nigerian Eye:
2021/2022 EPL fixtures released
Complete Premier League Fixtures for 2021/22 season Correct NG:
Complete Premier League Fixtures for 2021/22 season
Complete Arsenal 2021/22 Premier League Fixtures Naija News:
Complete Arsenal 2021/22 Premier League Fixtures
All 2021/22 Premier League fixtures In full | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
All 2021/22 Premier League fixtures In full | GoalBall
Premier League releases 2021/2022 fixtures Kemi Filani Blog:
Premier League releases 2021/2022 fixtures


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
2 Fans pressure me to get married, have kids — Seyi Shay - The Punch, 20 hours ago
3 Twitter rejected FG’s demand that Nnamdi Kanu’s account be blocked – Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
4 Shell reports 51 leaks in N/Delta this year - The Herald, 22 hours ago
5 We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
6 Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
7 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 APGA NEC sacks chief Victor Ike Oye as national chairman, Appoints High chief Jude Okeke as new acting national chairman - Nigeria Breaking News, 14 hours ago
9 ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
10 Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession - The Herald, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info