Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Jude Okeke emerges new acting chairman as APGA sacks factional chairmen
News photo Vanguard News  - Fixes July 1st For Anambra governorship primary By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–CHIEF Jude Okeke has been named as new acting chairman of theAll Progressives Grand Alliance,

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APGA NEC sacks Oye as Chairman, appoints Okeke The Punch:
APGA NEC sacks Oye as Chairman, appoints Okeke
APGA NEC sacks factional chairmen, others, appoints Okeke as acting chairman Nigerian Tribune:
APGA NEC sacks factional chairmen, others, appoints Okeke as acting chairman
APGA NEC sacks Chairman, appoints Okeke Daily Times:
APGA NEC sacks Chairman, appoints Okeke
APGA NEC Sacks 2 Factional Chairmen, 6 Others Leadership:
APGA NEC Sacks 2 Factional Chairmen, 6 Others
APGA NEC Sacks Oye, Appoints Okeke As Acting Chairman Independent:
APGA NEC Sacks Oye, Appoints Okeke As Acting Chairman


   More Picks
1 Fans pressure me to get married, have kids — Seyi Shay - The Punch, 22 hours ago
2 Premier League Fixtures Set To Be Released Wednesday - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
3 Twitter rejected FG’s demand that Nnamdi Kanu’s account be blocked – Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
4 We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
5 Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable, 15 hours ago
9 APGA NEC sacks chief Victor Ike Oye as national chairman, Appoints High chief Jude Okeke as new acting national chairman - Nigeria Breaking News, 16 hours ago
10 Abati: Our interview with Buhari proved he's in charge -- he knows what's going on - The Cable, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info