Courts reopen fully in Lagos after two-month JUSUN strike
The Nation  - By Adebisi Onanuga and Robert Egbe Judicial activities resumed in courts across Lagos State Tuesday following the suspension of an eight-week nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). JUSUN embarked on the strike on April 6, to ...

16 hours ago
