Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman (Photo) Gist 36 - Ifeanyi Obi A 48-year-old man attending a funeral in Imo state has been shot and killed by police and Nigerian Army operatives before his corpse was paraded as unknown gunman. The man identified as Ifeanyi Obi is a father of two.



News Credibility Score: 70%