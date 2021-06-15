Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman (Photo)
Gist 36  - Ifeanyi Obi   A 48-year-old man attending a funeral in Imo state has been shot and killed by police and Nigerian Army operatives before his corpse was paraded as unknown gunman.   The man identified as Ifeanyi Obi is a father of two.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial in Imo, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman Igbere TV News:
Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial in Imo, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman
Imo: Soldiers, policemen kill father of 2 attending funeral, parade his corpse as unknown gunman Sundiata Post:
Imo: Soldiers, policemen kill father of 2 attending funeral, parade his corpse as unknown gunman
Soldiers kill father of two attending funeral in Imo, parade his corpse as unknown gunman Within Nigeria:
Soldiers kill father of two attending funeral in Imo, parade his corpse as unknown gunman
Nigeria Soldiers, Police Kill Ifeanyi Obi, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman Authentic Nigeria:
Nigeria Soldiers, Police Kill Ifeanyi Obi, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman
Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman (Photo) Tori News:
Soldiers Kill Businessman Attending Burial, Parade His Corpse As Unknown Gunman (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) - The Info NG, 11 hours ago
2 Actress Tonto Dikeh gives 7 women IVF treatment to honour ex-beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Buhari Is A Willing Horse That Nigerians Want To Ride To Death – Ngige - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
4 Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states - The Cable, 14 hours ago
5 You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation - Vanguard News, 10 hours ago
7 ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board - News Diary Online, 10 hours ago
8 Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession - The Herald, 10 hours ago
9 Abati: Our interview with Buhari proved he's in charge -- he knows what's going on - The Cable, 8 hours ago
10 Governors have exercised powers beyond what constitution envisaged for them -Ita Enang - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info