NSCDC gets new commandant in Plateau

Twitter rejected FG’s demand that Nnamdi Kanu’s account be blocked – Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
2
We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN - Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
3
Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post,
8 hours ago
4
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable,
17 hours ago
5
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch,
18 hours ago
6
Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post,
4 hours ago
7
Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
8
Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
9
APGA NEC sacks chief Victor Ike Oye as national chairman, Appoints High chief Jude Okeke as new acting national chairman - Nigeria Breaking News,
19 hours ago
10
President Buhari Storms Borno On Thursday For Official Visit | Nigeria News - Naija News,
9 hours ago