NSCDC gets new commandant in Plateau
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has appointed Mr. Alexander Barunde, as its new commandant in Plateau State. Barunde replaced Mr. Stephen Jiyason, who was posted to Benue. Taking over the leadership of the command on Tuesday in Jos, ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

