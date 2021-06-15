Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Alleged N114 million Wike's bribe for Rivers bye-election results recovered - Police report
Daily Post
- Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbonike, on Tuesday, said about N114,290 000 million out of N360 million bribe for the 2016 bye-election
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Signal:
Rivers Bye-Election: Alleged N114m Wike’s Bribe Recovered – Police Report
Nigerian Eye:
Alleged N114 million Wike’s bribe for Rivers bye-election results recovered – Police report
See Naija:
Alleged N114 million Wike’s bribe for Rivers bye-election results recovered – Police report
Naija News:
Alleged N114 million Wike’s Bribe For Rivers Bye-Election Results Recovered – Police Report
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
24 hours ago
2
Fans pressure me to get married, have kids — Seyi Shay -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
3
Twitter rejected FG’s demand that Nnamdi Kanu’s account be blocked – Lai Mohammed -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
4
Shell reports 51 leaks in N/Delta this year -
The Herald,
22 hours ago
5
We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
6
Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
7
Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
8
APGA NEC sacks chief Victor Ike Oye as national chairman, Appoints High chief Jude Okeke as new acting national chairman -
Nigeria Breaking News,
14 hours ago
9
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
22 hours ago
10
Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
One moment please...