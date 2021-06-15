Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress?- media personality Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress?- media personality Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?" – Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians Yaba Left Online:
"Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?" – Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians
Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress?- media personality Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians cc @Gidi_Traffic Gidi Feed:
Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress?- media personality Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians cc @Gidi_Traffic
“Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?” - Media Personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians Luci Post:
“Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?” - Media Personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians
"Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress" - Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians Gist Reel:
"Why in the world would you buy skincare from an actress" - Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians
“Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?” – Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians Naija Parrot:
“Why in the world would you buy skincare products from an actress?” – Media personality, Shade Ladipo asks Nigerians


   More Picks
1 Twitter rejected FG’s demand that Nnamdi Kanu’s account be blocked – Lai Mohammed - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 We may not guarantee regular services over rising insecurity in Nigeria, says MTN - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
3 Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike - The Cable, 17 hours ago
5 Mixed reactions as Osinbajo drives made-in-Nigeria electric car - The Punch, 18 hours ago
6 Fani-Kayode names those who killed Abacha, Abiola after Al-Mustapha’s claims - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
7 Army makes clarification on COAS, Faruk Yahaya’s service record - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Insecurity: It is not only to borrow money for Nigeria that you?re in charge - Wike tells President0Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 APGA NEC sacks chief Victor Ike Oye as national chairman, Appoints High chief Jude Okeke as new acting national chairman - Nigeria Breaking News, 19 hours ago
10 President Buhari Storms Borno On Thursday For Official Visit | Nigeria News - Naija News, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info