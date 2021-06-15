Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Minimum wage: Nasarawa announces ‘no work, no pay’ as workers begin indefinite strike
The Cable
- Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa state, has invoked the ‘no-work, no-pay’ policy, following the declaration of an indefinite strike...
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The News:
Nasarawa strike: Gov Sule invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy
Prompt News:
Nasarawa strike: Gov Sule invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy
The Eagle Online:
Nasarawa strike: Governor Sule invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy
PM News:
Gov Sule invokes ‘no-work-no-pay’ policy
More Picks
1
Burna Boy allegedly receives beating of his life at club in Lagos (Details) -
The Info NG,
15 hours ago
2
Actress Tonto Dikeh gives 7 women IVF treatment to honour ex-beauty queen Ibidun Ighodalo - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Buhari Is A Willing Horse That Nigerians Want To Ride To Death – Ngige -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
19 hours ago
4
Daily COVID Tracker: Infections decline as NCDC reports 12 cases in two states -
The Cable,
18 hours ago
5
Shell reports 51 leaks in N/Delta this year -
The Herald,
13 hours ago
6
You’ve no power to impose open grazing on State governments – Clark tells Buhari -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
7
Fans pressure me to get married, have kids — Seyi Shay -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Garba speaks on removal of Crowwe App by Google, reveals date for reactivation -
Vanguard News,
14 hours ago
9
ILO elects Nigeria as regular member of Governing Board -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
10
Philippines Web Designer Names Son HTML In Honour of His Profession -
The Herald,
14 hours ago
