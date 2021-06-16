Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Army releases man detained in Abuja for eight months over Facebook video
Within Nigeria  - The Nigerian Army has released one Emmanuel Odaudu, who has been languishing in it’s underground cell in Abuja for over eight months because of an old Facebook video.

