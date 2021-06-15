Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Euro 2020: Coca-Cola loses $4 billion within hours over Cristiano Ronaldo's gesture
Daily Post  - A gesture made by Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, during a press conference on Monday, has caused Coca-Cola a loss of over $4 billion.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

