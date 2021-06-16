Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NICASA calls for calm over killing of Nigerian by South African police
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigerian Citizens’ Association in South Africa (NICASA) has called for calm over the alleged killing of one Mr Stanley Igwe, 30, by the South African police.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

