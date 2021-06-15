Horror! Secondary School Boy Kill Teenage Girl For Refusing To Be His Girlfriend In Ogun Gist 36 - File photo According to SaharaReporters, a 15-year-old boy, who allegedly beat a teenage girl to death for refusing his love advances, has been placed on remand by an Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court pending legal advice by the Ogun State Department of ...



